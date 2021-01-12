Bitcoin Plus Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,280.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $50,280.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00019783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001360 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,751 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.