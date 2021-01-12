Bitcoin Private Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $751,197.37 and approximately $13,094.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00285232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00080246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00037484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.