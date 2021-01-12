BitcoinHD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.51 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00005533 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063890 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00064403 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

