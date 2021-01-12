Bitgear (GEAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,315.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Bitgear token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $445,367.79 and $6,315.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,318,647 tokens. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear.

Bitgear Token Trading

Bitgear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

