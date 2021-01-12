BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1,566.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00461825 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 827% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.