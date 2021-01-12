Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives $47.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $73,173.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $532,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,011 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,952 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 177,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,245 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,088. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

