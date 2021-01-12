Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading Down 14.8% Following Insider Selling

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s stock price was down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 2,537,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 600,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Specifically, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $98,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 4,859 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $160,784.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,648 shares of company stock worth $5,174,011 in the last 90 days.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.