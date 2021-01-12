BlackRock (BLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $766.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $709.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.33. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $770.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

