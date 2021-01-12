BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

