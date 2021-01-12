BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BZM opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

