BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BAF opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

