BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MUH opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

