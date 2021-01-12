BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

