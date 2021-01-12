BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MYJ stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $15,839. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

