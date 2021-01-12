BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 29,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,876. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.