BLAST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $47,938.70 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006273 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003000 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006207 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000180 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

