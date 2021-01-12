Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.39. 697,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,637. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $214.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

