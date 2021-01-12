B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $29.84 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $1.262 dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.