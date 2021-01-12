BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNCC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 10,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996. BNCCORP has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 32.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BNCCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

