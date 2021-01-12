BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) Trading Down 0.1%

BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.61 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 6,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.84% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.