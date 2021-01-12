Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $48,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 177.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 344.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 9,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,565. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

