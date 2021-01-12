Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

