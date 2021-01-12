Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boot Barn from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,155,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.