Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in December

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

