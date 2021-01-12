Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,972. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $53.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

