Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.05. 1,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $173.43.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

