botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.23

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $375.31 million and $101,658.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

