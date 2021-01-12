BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.66.

BP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BP by 18,666.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 223,992 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

