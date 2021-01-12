Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BXBLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. Brambles has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

