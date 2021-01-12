Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,331.78.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $11.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,391.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,350.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,254.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.