Bremer Bank National Association Has $20.41 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

