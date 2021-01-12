Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.96. The stock had a trading volume of 327,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

