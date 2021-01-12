Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,407.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 48,042 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.70. 68,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.14 and a 200-day moving average of $344.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

