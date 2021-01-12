Bremer Bank National Association Sells 411 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,918.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.75. 524,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

