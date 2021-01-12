Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,744.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,764.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,604.40. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

