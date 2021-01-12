Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

