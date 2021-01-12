Brian Gordon Ector Acquires 20,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,645.98.

Brian Gordon Ector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

BTE stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.91. 4,886,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$510.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.85.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.03.

About Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.