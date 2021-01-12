BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 771,793 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. ValuEngine lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

