Brio Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

