(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $351,250.24

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $351,250.24 and last traded at $350,460.00, with a volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350,050.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of (BRK.A) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $342,541.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332,313.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.86.

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3,453.00 EPS for the quarter. (BRK.A) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter.

About (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

