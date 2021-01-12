Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.45 Million

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post sales of $274.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.80 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $994.50 million, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $233,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

