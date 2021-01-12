Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.68. 11,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,799. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

