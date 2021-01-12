Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

