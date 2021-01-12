Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 113,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $854.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $649,539 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 273,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

