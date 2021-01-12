Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

SPWR opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.24 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 48,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $777,800.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,935 shares in the company, valued at $418,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

