Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.59. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,383. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

