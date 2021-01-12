Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.90. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

EHC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $87.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

