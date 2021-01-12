Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.35. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTI. BidaskClub raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

NYSE:FTI opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

