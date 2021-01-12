Brokerages Set Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) PT at $38.33

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

ALTM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 52,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,302. The stock has a market cap of $798.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

