Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $8.33

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 240,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 34.5% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

